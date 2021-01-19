Q: How impressive has Jordan Kyrou been for the Blues to start this season?
A: It would be impossible to not be pumped about Kyrou's play Monday night, and just his start to the season in general. The goals are great -- no duh -- but he's also doing the little things, like full buy-in on backchecking, that Blues coach Craig Berube, a tough critic, loves to see. By now we know enough about Chief to know he does not heap too much praise on any player, especially young ones. But he was practically doing backflips about Kyrou's play Monday. Here's what he said.
"His speed and his skill, he gets opportunities because of that. I was glad to see him get one (goal). He had a lot of opportunities. He hit a post. Had a couple other good shots. You know, he did a good job. The one area, he has to manage the puck a little better at times, but that will come. Coming out of junior hockey, you are always used to making plays. In the NHL, you have to manage it a little bit. He did a good job. He made a lot of nice plays. He could have had more than one goal. Excellent backcheck. He could do that all the time, because of he's speed. He's really starting to get it and figure that out."
Kyrou is averaging 12:13 minutes per game, up from 10:54 last season. His shifts per game is up, from 14.2 last season to 15.7 this season. Berube is giving him a chance, and more of a chance, and more as he continues to earn it. Kyrou's having a great start to the season. Berube is singing his praises.