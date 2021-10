When 8 p.m. Oct. 28 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $15-$17; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer-dancer Jordan Ward has recently branched out with his new EP, “Remain Calm,” featuring “Lil Baby Crush,” “Standards,” “Couscous,” “Thrive” and “Steph.” The St. Louis native danced with Justin Bieber on his “Purpose Tour” and has also gigged with Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. By Kevin C. Johnson