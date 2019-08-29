When 8 p.m. Friday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$40 • More info ticketmaster.com
Swedish songwriter and guitarist José González incorporates a wide range of influences in his music — from Argentina, Northern Africa and Americana. His last album was “Vestiges & Claws” (2015), his first featuring all original material. “I’ve focused more on the role of being a producer this time around," he said in a statement. "I’ve spent more time thinking of what’s best for the song and the recording.” By Kevin C. Johnson