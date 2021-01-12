 Skip to main content
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez

Q: Would you be up for a Jose Martinez reunion with the Cardinals?

A: I love J-Mart, but he's not the answer for this lineup anymore.

Let's look at his adjusted OPS since he made his major league debut with the Cardinals.

Remember, an adjusted OPS (known as OPS+) calibrates an individual's offensive performance to a number that can easily be compared to a league-average hitter during that season. League average is more or less a 100 OPS+

Here's Martinez . . .

2016: 171 OPS+

2017: 134

2018: 124

2019: 98

2020: 56

There are better options out there, even on the super affordable end of the spectrum. Especially if the NL does not have the DH this season.

 

