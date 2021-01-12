Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner makes a throw during a spring training drill. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)
Luken Baker holds his bat for the Class A Peoria Chiefs August 2. Photo by Allison Rhoades/Peoria Chiefs
Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina smiles after getting his 2,000th career hit in 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden
St. Louis Blues forward Vladmir Tarasenko practices during morning workout on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden,
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou skates around the net during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Colter Peterson,
Q: Would you be up for a Jose Martinez reunion with the Cardinals?
A: I love J-Mart, but he's not the answer for this lineup anymore.
Let's look at his adjusted OPS since he made his major league debut with the Cardinals.
Remember, an adjusted OPS (known as OPS+) calibrates an individual's offensive performance to a number that can easily be compared to a league-average hitter during that season. League average is more or less a 100 OPS+
There are better options out there, even on the super affordable end of the spectrum. Especially if the NL does not have the DH this season.
