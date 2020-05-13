Josie Renaud

Griffith Intermediate School
Grade: 5
Animal you want to be: A rabbit because they're adorable and remind me of Easter and chocolate.
Favorite book: “The King's Equal" by Katherine Paterson
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite word: Anatidaephobia, the fear of being looked at by a duck.
Hero: My hero is Galileo because he discovered so much about outer space, including some of Jupiter’s moons and he has been called "the father of modern physics."
