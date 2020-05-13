Josie Renaud
0 comments

Josie Renaud

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Josie Renaud

Griffith Intermediate School

Grade: 5

Animal you want to be: A rabbit because they're adorable and remind me of Easter and chocolate.

Favorite book: “The King's Equal" by Katherine Paterson

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite word: Anatidaephobia, the fear of being looked at by a duck.

Hero: My hero is Galileo because he discovered so much about outer space, including some of Jupiter’s moons and he has been called "the father of modern physics."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports