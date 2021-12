When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-638-0793; americanchamberchorale.com

The American Chamber Chorale and Salem Chamber Orchestra, led by Stephen Morton, perform “Joy to the World,” featuring traditional carols and modern holiday music. Also on the program is “Winter,” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” featuring violinist Lenora Anop. By Daniel Durchholz