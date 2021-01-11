Q: You've said in that JT Realmuto's movement/market will set the tone for Yadi Molina’s. Are you surprised that he has not signed anywhere yet? And can you envision the Cardinals signing a DH-type player even before that decision is made, if only to not get left without a good option later?
A: I am not surprised. Going into this winter, any team official or agent or player that I talked to was clear to send up the notice that it was going to be a long, sluggish winter. And that was going to be true with the top of the market players, too. And check it out. How many have signed? George Springer, nope. Realmuto, nope. DJ LeMahieu, nope.
The Cardinals are reluctant to commit big dollars to an ideal DH candidate without knowing that he has a place in their lineup. It's more likely they make a move like they did last year for Brad Miller than to bet on the universal DH at this moment and get one of the high-dollar candidates for the role.