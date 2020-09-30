Juanita’s Creole Soul Cafe in Dutchtown is the first restaurant for chef Curtis McCann, who operated a catering company for the past two years. McCann says the inspiration for the Creole concept comes from his family, who are from the South, and his trips to New Orleans.
“I really love how New Orleans is really big on mom-and-pop restaurants — you know, those cozy little places with some really hearty foods,” he says.
Among Juanita’s signature dishes are the lobster roll, the creole curry chicken and the spicy Voodoo Pasta, which includes andouille sausage, chicken, crab and shrimp.
Where 3301 Meramec Street • More info 636-389-0738; creolesoulstl.com • Menu Creole fare • Current services Patio dining; takeout; delivery • Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)
