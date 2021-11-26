Most St. Louisans have heard of Martha Gellhorn, the war correspondent who beat her husband (Ernest Hemingway) to D-Day by stowing away on a Red Cross ship. In “The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II,” Judith Mackrell tells Gellhorn’s story along with those of five others. They include a former Vogue model (Lee Miller), a Jewish reporter (Sigrid Schultz) and the first English journalist to break news of the war (Clare Hollingworth). By Jane Henderson