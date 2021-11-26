 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith Mackrell
0 comments

Judith Mackrell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 7 p.m. Nov. 30 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Most St. Louisans have heard of Martha Gellhorn, the war correspondent who beat her husband (Ernest Hemingway) to D-Day by stowing away on a Red Cross ship. In “The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II,” Judith Mackrell tells Gellhorn’s story along with those of five others. They include a former Vogue model (Lee Miller), a Jewish reporter (Sigrid Schultz) and the first English journalist to break news of the war (Clare Hollingworth). By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News