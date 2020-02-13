Who • Jeff Koziatek, 42, grew up in St. Louis County, lives in Kirkwood
More info • jugglingjeffstl.com, coreauthenticity.com
Family • Wife Brandi, a stay-at-home mom; sons Cale, 11, and Aiden, 15
His act • In addition to juggling knives, unicycling and escaping from straight jackets, nowadays he does more corporate speaking and is a certified leadership coach.
Background • Koziatek loved acting and magic as a kid, and when he was 8, his parents signed him up for a juggling workshop because the magic one was full. “It changed my whole life.” He got an associate's degree in communication and theater and did formal acting training in New York and Los Angeles. He developed a couple of two-man shows (one with Joshua Routh) before creating Juggling Jeff in 1999. He toured the country with the National Theatre for Children of Minneapolis, teaching kids about the dangers of smoking, and created the Tooth Wizard and Land of Smiles program for Delta Dental. He’s also written shows about how libraries work, managing money and reading. “I think people noticed that I could write and take information and repackage that into a way that was accessible for kids.”
On tailoring to the audience • He’s done the same juggling show for a 10-year-old’s birthday party as he has done for a farm coop in rural Missouri. The key is building a relationship with the audience, he says. “The skeleton is the thing. I've got a basic outline. There are two types of performers: there’s a performer who says ‘look at me and watch me do this amazing trick.' The other type is, ‘we’re going to have an experience together. Let’s go for this ride.’ I’m that guy.”
Why he keeps doing this • “Because life is tough. To quote my mentor, he said, 'You will never underestimate the amount of pain someone else is in.' As an entertainer I try to create a space where people can set that down for a second. We’re constantly inundated with messages saying, 'You’re not enough; you’re not doing it right.' If I can meet someone where they are and just see them, and encourage that.”