July Fourth guide
July Fourth guide

July Fourth is nearly a week away, but it's not too soon to start planning ways to celebrate. For the most part, traditional fireworks displays and festivals will return this year, but there are a few exceptions. Fair St. Louis, for example, won't happen, but organizers will present a big fireworks show over the Mississippi. Check our guide to find events near you.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor
