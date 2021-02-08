Junior Felix

Q: Does Junior Fernandez have a chance at breaking camp with the Cardinals?
A: Yes. It's going to be quite a bit of competition for him, Kodi Whitley, and Johan Oviedo. There will be talk from the Cardinals about Genesis Cabrera in that competition, too. I’m eager to see how they view Cabrera coming into camp -- and how long they might give him as a starter, with Austin Gomber now in Colorado. Cabrera seems primed for a breakout year.
Follow-up: With such an abundance of pitching, wouldn't it make sense to trade some of the pitchers like Seth Elledge, Kodi Whitley, Jake Woodford, Junior Fernandez, Angel Rondon or Johan Oviedo? Maybe even consider Genesis Cabrera, Ryan Helsley or Daniel Ponce de Leon?
A: Not unless the Cardinals can get something solid in return. They should trade depth to improve the team, but not out of charity. Say it with me: You can never have enough pitching. And as long as those pitchers have options, they can go to the minors and be ready when needed. All of the players you listened have at least one option year remaining, and there is no need to rush to trade them just to trade them when the Cardinals don't need to.