Q: Would the Blues have been better off keeping Joel Edmundson and Alex Pietrangelo than adding Justin Faulk and Torey Krug?
A: I have a hard time viewing it as that cut and dry.
They could have had Faulk and Pietrangelo.
The Faulk trade-and-extension did not stop the Blues from making a strong offer for Pietrangelo that included some perks the team rarely gives.
The Krug pivot came after Pietrangelo continued to wait after the Blues made their best offer.
The Blues wanted to keep Pietrangelo, tried to keep him. Made a big offer to prove it. Wasn't enough.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong could not knock out an extension with Pietrangelo, and could not knock out a deal with him as a free agent. So, he moved on.
Army can be knocked for that, I suppose, but Krug was a pretty good pivot as long as he finds his role with the Blues.
Faulk is playing a lot better so far this season, too.
I do think Pietrangelo's contract in Vegas is probably not going to age all that well, and the guarantees it included really make it hard for Vegas to do anything about that if it happens.