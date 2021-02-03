Q: What do you think has been the difference in Justin Faulk's game this season vs. last, and do you think the level he's playing is sustainable.
A: I think the main thing is confidence. Also, Faulk has a more defined role this year. But it was interesting to see him get in that fight with (Vegas’) Mark Stone, because Faulk isn't really a fighter. He's had six in his career. And he's also been either the team leader or shared the team lead in hits in the majority of games this season. Again, Faulk wasn't really known as a physical player. So in a sense, I guess you could say his game is evolving. I also think that not having to play in the shadow of Alex Pietrangelo helps. Again, it was easy enough to assume last year when the trade happened that it was a response to lack of progress in the Petro negotiations. We'll see if he can keep it up.