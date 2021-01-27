Q: Would you say Justin Faulk has become the player the Blues hoped for when they traded for him?
A: Yes, this is the Justin Faulk the Blues hoped for when they signed him to that big contract. And he's proving that while not playing on the power play, which was supposed to be one of his primary attributes. He's been a plus on both sides of the puck, and he earned bonus points Tuesday by going after Mark Stone after the hit on Tyler Bozak. Faulk appears to be playing with a lot of confidence, and Craig Berube is giving him all sorts of ice time.