When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $29-$57 • More info ticketmaster.com
Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward may be spending the summer doing his own thing on tour, but he’s never too far from the mothership, answering the call of being the voice of Moody Blues. “I have spent most of my life, so far, on the road,” he said in a statement. “Playing live and creating a small piece of magic in a room is like a drug to me, one that I never want to give up.” By Kevin C. Johnson