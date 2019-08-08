Subscribe for $3 for three months
Justin Hayward, John Lodge

Guitarist Justin Hayward (left) and bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues perform at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2009, in New York. Associated Press 

When 7:30 p.m. Sunday • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $29-$57 • More info ticketmaster.com

Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward may be spending the summer doing his own thing on tour, but he’s never too far from the mothership, answering the call of being the voice of Moody Blues. “I have spent most of my life, so far, on the road,” he said in a statement. “Playing live and creating a small piece of magic in a room is like a drug to me, one that I never want to give up.” By Kevin C. Johnson