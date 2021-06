When 8 p.m. June 24 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Pageant’s new Boots & Bourbon Series kicks off with country singers Justin Moore and Heath Sanders. Also coming as part of the series are Granger Smith, Scotty McCreery, Parker McCollum and Michael Ray. By Kevin C. Johnson