Justin Turner
Justin Turner

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Turner would remain fixed in the Dodgers plans if Nolan Arenado slips away. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

Q: Would you sign Justin Turner to play third base? … Normally, left field is the worst defensive outfielder. Has there been any thought to putting Dexter Fowler there?

A: The Dodgers, if they don't get Nolan Arenado, will go hard after Turner, and that might take him out of the Cardinals' price range. The Cardinals have a Gold Glover in left in Tyler O'Neill and a potential one in center in Harrison Bader. Fowler, in right, is not a bad outfielder, nor is Dylan Carlson. No need to do a lot of moving around. Just find the best three.

