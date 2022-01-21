Justin Willman, Nick Paul

Justin Willman’s much-delayed “Magic for Humans Tour” finally makes it to the Pageant for a sold-out show this weekend. During the pandemic, Willman managed to stay busy with his “Magic for Humans at Home” livestreams. “I was hesitant at first about pivoting to digital,” he told the Post-Dispatch last year. “But it was a great success. I’ve had 700,000 people in my home virtually over the months, reaching people I might never tour near.” Now fans can finally see his illusions in person. By Kevin C. Johnson