Kaitlyn Greenidge: ‘Libertie’

Kaitlyn Greenidge’s second novel, “Libertie,” is an acclaimed historical story inspired in part by one of the first Black female doctors in the United States. Libertie, born after the Civil War, is the darker-skinned daughter of a physician who wants her to follow the same path. But Libertie marries a man and moves to Haiti, only to find out that she still hasn’t found true freedom. Greenidge will discuss her work with Ryan Krull of Boulevard magazine. By Jane Henderson