Kalbi Taco Shack
Mark Shackelford and Sue Wong-Shackelford, owners of Kalbi Taco Shack, on Aug. 11, 2021, opening day of the Food Hall at City Foundry

Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Sue Wong-Shackelford and her husband, Mark Shackelford, founded Kalbi Taco Shack in 2016 in Benton Park, and the couple’s Asian-Mexican fusion fare won them acclaim and devoted fans.

The family had originally intended the City Foundry location to be a second Kalbi Taco Shack. This June, however, they announced that they were closing the brick-and-mortar location to focus on the food hall.

The decision was “bittersweet,” Wong-Shackelford told the Post-Dispatch at the time. However, she had not missed a day of work in five years and knew she could not be in two places at once.

“I want to keep my quality up,” she said.

A teriyaki chicken taco from Kalbi Taco Shack at the Food Hall at City Foundry 

Kalbi has opened at City Foundry with a limited version of its established menu. It signature tacos, with your choice of main ingredient (e.g., chicken teriyaki, sweet-and-spicy pork, tofu), are always available.

Wong-Shackelford says Kalbi is offering a different second main item each week: burritos this week, after quesadillas last week and rice bowls the week before.

