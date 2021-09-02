Hours 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (closed Tuesday)

Sue Wong-Shackelford and her husband, Mark Shackelford, founded Kalbi Taco Shack in 2016 in Benton Park, and the couple’s Asian-Mexican fusion fare won them acclaim and devoted fans.

The family had originally intended the City Foundry location to be a second Kalbi Taco Shack. This June, however, they announced that they were closing the brick-and-mortar location to focus on the food hall.

The decision was “bittersweet,” Wong-Shackelford told the Post-Dispatch at the time. However, she had not missed a day of work in five years and knew she could not be in two places at once.

“I want to keep my quality up,” she said.

Kalbi has opened at City Foundry with a limited version of its established menu. It signature tacos, with your choice of main ingredient (e.g., chicken teriyaki, sweet-and-spicy pork, tofu), are always available.

Wong-Shackelford says Kalbi is offering a different second main item each week: burritos this week, after quesadillas last week and rice bowls the week before.