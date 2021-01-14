Kaleb Kirby Quinet, Cree Rider

When 6 p.m. Jan. 16 (Kaleb Kirby Quinet), 11 a.m. Jan. 17 (Cree Rider and band) • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10; food and beverage minimum required • More info metrotix.com
The Open Air Concert Series, which recently announced a new slate of shows through February, continues this weekend with the Kaleb Kirby Quintet and Cree Rider, in a heated tent outside the Grandel. The weekend kicks off Jan. 15 with the Steve Ewing Band (read our interview on Page 7). By Kevin C. Johnson