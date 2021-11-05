 Skip to main content
Kandace Springs
When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$36; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

One of the many bright spots this season at Jazz St. Louis is Kandace Springs. Her new album, “The Women Who Raised Me,” is a tribute to great female singers who inspired her journey. The album includes her takes on songs by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Carmen McRae, along with Sade and Lauryn Hill. “I felt so comfortable singing these songs,” she said in a statement, “they are like old friends, and with such great musicians around me, I knew we would make magic.” By Kevin C. Johnson

