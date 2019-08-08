Karen Abbott - The Ghosts of Eden Park
When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Schlafly library, 225 North Euclid Avenue
“The Ghosts of Eden Park” is a true crime story about a wealthy Cincinnati bootlegger, George Remus, and Mabel Walker Willebrandt, a U.S. assistant attorney general who pursued thousands of Prohibition offenders. One of the detectives on the case would quit and take up with Remus’ wife, Imogene. Their plan was to hire a hit man to murder Remus, but he isn’t the one who ends up dead. Abbott will fill readers in on the tale’s twists and turns. By Jane Henderson