When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Schlafly library, 225 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
Karl Marlantes’ first big book (i.e. almost 600 pages) hit the best-seller list in 2010. “Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War” came from a veteran who had intimate knowledge of his topic. His new novel, “Deep River,” goes a couple hundred pages longer and further back in time as it follows three Finns who make their way to a logging community in Washington state in the early 1900s. Publishers Weekly calls it a “vivid immigrant family chronicle.” By Jane Henderson