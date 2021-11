When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 19; 4:30, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Nov. 20; 7 p.m. Nov. 21 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $33-$43 • More info heliumcomedy.com

When any of the 85 South comedians — DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller — is on a bill, you know it’s going to be a wild show. Miller will visit Helium Comedy Club for three nights of shows this weekend, and many already are sold out. By Kevin C. Johnson