Description: Karpel Solutions is an IT solutions provider that makes it easier for our clients to do business and for others to do business with them. We support over 10,000 users between our criminal case management software used in more than 325 offices across the United States and our managed IT services utilized by more 105 company locations. Our help desk, staffed by our employees, answers more than 90% of inbound calls resolving most problems on the first call.
Sector: IT
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1985
Employees: 56
Website: karpel.com