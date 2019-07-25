When 7 p.m. Wednesday • Where Select movie theaters • How much Prices vary by theater • More info fathomevents.com
Comedian Kathy Griffin famously found herself in hot water in 2017 when she circulated a photo of herself holding a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump’s head. Backlash was swift. She removed the photo and apologized, but the damage was done. Griffin lost jobs and friends over the ordeal and since then has been on a comeback tour. For one night, theaters nationwide will screen “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story,” described as a “tell-all docu-comedy” chronicling the comic’s struggle to defend her First Amendment rights. A live big-screen Q&A will follow. By Kevin C. Johnson