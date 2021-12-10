 Skip to main content
Katie Pruitt, Tre Burt
When 8 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $12; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt comes to Blueberry Hill Duck Room in support of her debut album, “Expectations.” “I called the album ‘Expectations’ because I liked that it was iconic,” she says. “This record’s really about letting go of what other people expect from you and being free to just finally be yourself.” The show had been scheduled for 2020; original tickets will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

