Description: Keeley Companies provides dynamic, innovative services and solutions nationwide in the construction, infrastructure, technology, fulfillment and development sectors. We believe in the power of one. Keeley Companies consists of: L. Keeley Construction, ADB Companies, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Inspired Solutions, and Keeley Development Group, which together cover diverse sub-sectors across its core services. Together, Keeley Companies is comprised of over 700 dedicated Keeley’ns nationwide creating an exceptional partner-centric approach and world-class culture.
Sector: Construction
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1976
Employees: 1,035
Website: keeleycompanies.com