Keeley Companies

Good Shepherd Dodgeball Tournament presented by #KeeleyCares.

Description: Keeley Companies provides dynamic, innovative services and solutions nationwide in the construction, infrastructure, technology, fulfillment and development sectors. We believe in the power of one. Keeley Companies consists of: L. Keeley Construction, ADB Companies, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Inspired Solutions, and Keeley Development Group, which together cover diverse sub-sectors across its core services. Together, Keeley Companies is comprised of over 700 dedicated Keeley’ns nationwide creating an exceptional partner-centric approach and world-class culture.

Sector: Construction

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1976

Employees: 1,035

Website: keeleycompanies.com

