When 7 p.m. Sept. 21 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Keith Boykin, a St. Louis native and longtime political commentator, examines a divided America in “Race Against Time: The Politics of a Darkening America,” from civil rights history to recent crises. He’ll talk about past injustice and how he thinks the country can move forward. By Jane Henderson