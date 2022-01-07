 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kekla Magoon
0 comments

Kekla Magoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 1 p.m. Jan. 11 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stlHow much Free • More info left-bank.com

Classrooms are invited to attend a talk with Kekla Magoon, author of “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People,” about the history of the Black Panther Party and how it relates to today’s Black Lives Matter. The Panthers group, formed in 1966, was grounded in the concept of self-defense. Magoon’s book was a finalist last year for a National Book Award in Young People’s Literature. Award judges called it an “invaluable history” about “this resistance movement at the precipice of American democracy and social upheaval.” By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News