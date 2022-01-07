Classrooms are invited to attend a talk with Kekla Magoon, author of “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People,” about the history of the Black Panther Party and how it relates to today’s Black Lives Matter. The Panthers group, formed in 1966, was grounded in the concept of self-defense. Magoon’s book was a finalist last year for a National Book Award in Young People’s Literature. Award judges called it an “invaluable history” about “this resistance movement at the precipice of American democracy and social upheaval.” By Jane Henderson