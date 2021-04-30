Enjoy one last trip to Kenya before the Magic House’s cultural exhibition “Kenya’s Kids” comes to a close. You can learn Swahili like the children do in a Kenyan school, “shop” in an outdoor market and learn about the country’s phone-based financial system, called M-Pesa. Drive a safari vehicle at the national reserve, carry a baby on your back with a beautiful Khanga cloth and take a selfie with life-size sculptures of African animals, created by artisans in Nairobi. A new exhibition, “Namaste India,” opens May 25. By Valerie Schremp Hahn