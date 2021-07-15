Kevin Gagnepain, St. Louis musician

Gagnepain has played the venue numerous times with El Monstero, Stir and Shooting With Annie. El Monstero kicks off the 2021 season July 24.

“El Monstero has done some fun things there with Here Come the Mummies (2018) and with the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra (2019), but the memory that stands out the most was when we first played there in 2012.

"It was a big venue for El Monstero. We built a monster stage with tiers, stairs, fire shooting — it was just an insanely big stage. We’ve never been that far apart playing. Everyone was a little freaked out."

He says so much heat was generated by the pyro that the acrylic on John Pessoni’s drums started to melt.

“There were so many flames onstage," Gagnepain says. "Everything was done correctly, but it was so hot at the source. The drums had parts that blistered up.”

Playing the venue with Stir for Homegrown (1997) was an equally hot experience.

“I’m pretty sure we rented Paul Revere costumes for some reason that day. I don’t remember what the thought process was. You know it was hot, and there we were with wigs on and heavy polyester rented costumes. ... It was crazy. We didn’t know what we were doing."