Kevin Kao: ‘With Breath’
Kevin Kao: 'With Breath'

When May 7-July 3; by appointment • Where Gallery at the Kranzberg, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org

“With Breath,” an art exhibition by Kevin Kao, features sculptures that “combine the human form with the shape of air,” according to the Gallery at the Kranzberg. Kao, an assistant professor of art at McKendree University, has gilded the pieces, so the gold objects are more “akin to objects of reverence, such as reliquaries and Buddhist figurines.” By Jane Henderson

