Khadija Khan
North Kirkwood Middle

Grade: 8

Animal you want to be: A lion because it is strong and fearless. I enjoy leading others and having my voice heard, like a lion.

Favorite band/ musician: Panic! At The Disco

Favorite word: Dessert

Hero: Greta Thunberg because she has taken it upon herself to inform the world about the climate change crisis. I think it’s important that young people are being taken seriously and are involved in important movements that will affect our future. I find her actions really inspiring and I hope to make a change that will positively impact the world like her someday.

Magical power you wish you had: The power of replication so I could be in many places at the same time and be able to get things done faster. One part of me could be playing tennis, the other could be doing homework and the other could be reading a book. So convenient!

