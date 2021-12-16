From its striking design to its sharply executed, vibrantly flavored cooking, Khanna’s Desi Vibes feels like the latest effort from seasoned restaurateurs. In fact, this Chesterfield restaurant is the debut for owner Pravin Khanna, who draws inspiration from the cuisines of his native northern India (including his own mother’s recipe for one of the standouts, the black lentil dish dal makhani) and his international travels during his career as an electrical engineer (chicken tikka tacos). Khanna has an eye for showstopping presentation: skewers of malai chicken tikka arrive in a smoking replica tabletop tandoor. But he also sweats the welcome little details, like recommending a specific bread or two to pair with each of the menu’s main courses.