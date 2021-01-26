Q: Kiki Hernandez is getting $7 million a year. Are the Cardinals priced out of doing anything this year? It seems the amount of jobs may be limited, but the salaries haven’t come down.
A: I'm not sure I agree with the premise. There are still so, so many free agents available, and one of the reasons is the offers that are out there. Hernandez is an example of that. He's coming off a year when arbitration netted him a $5.9 million salary, and now in the open market all he can command is a raise to $7 million and a two-year guarantee? That's a soft market. He and Jurickson Profar are comparable, and Profar got the same average annual salary and one extra year of guarantee. No wonder. Profar is 27 and Hernandez 29. I think you do see the prices coming down in those two examples -- fewer years than usual, slightly less of a raise than usual.
The Cardinals’ offers to Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina clearly reflect a market with scaled-back offers, and in that way the Cardinals are waiting for the market to come to them, not the other way around.