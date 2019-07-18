Killswitch Engage, Clutch, Cro-Mags JM

When 7 p.m. Tuesday • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • More info $39.50-$42.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Metalcore band Killswitch Engage has just released a new single, “I Am Broken Too,” in advance of a new album, “Atonement,” coming Aug. 16. “The song is very near and dear to my heart,” lead singer Jesse Leach said in a statement. “I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection. Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle.” By Kevin C. Johnson