KIM ENGLISH BACK TO MIZZOU?

QUESTION: Does Kim English ever coach at Mizzou? Maybe a couple years down the road? What's your opinion, would he want to if he had the chance?
MATTER: As a head coach? I don't see him making the leap from SEC assistant coach at Tennessee to SEC head coach without another stop in between as a head coach at a mid-major or maybe a high-major at a program with a lesser profile. I think Kim’s got an incredibly bright future in college coaching. He'll run his own program somewhere. We also have to acknowledge that it can be difficult for minority assistant coaches to land head-coaching jobs. The data says so. Also, he just turned 32. By no means is he too young to be a head coach, but he’s still relatively young for the industry.
But as for your question about coaching at Mizzou, I'm inclined to say the school might have learned its lesson there with Kim Anderson and Barry Odom. Hiring an alum is easy. Firing an alum can be hard. Look at what's happening with Michigan football right now. It gets complicated when a popular alum can't win as many games like everyone hoped. It’s a cold business, and sometimes when feelings get in the way — as they can when you’ve got to make hard decisions about an alum who may have a lot of internal and external support at the school — those decisions can get messy. Sometimes hiring a complete outsider makes those relationships less complicated
