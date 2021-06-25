When 8 p.m. nightly through June 27 • Where Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park • How much Free pods available, but reservations are required; check for availability of premium pods ($50-$500) • More info stlshakes.org

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival brings to a close its majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” In the title role is Tony winner André De Shields, a living legend of American theater. He leads an ensemble of actors of color that renders the classic tale of a monarch succumbing to madness not only relatable but urgent. The production in Forest Park is directed by Carl Cofield. By Calvin Wilson