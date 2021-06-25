 Skip to main content
‘King Lear’
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival returns to Forest Park with what promises to be a majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” Not familiar with the tragic tale of the monarch who’s an extremely poor judge of character? We break it down for you.

When 8 p.m. nightly through June 27 • Where Shakespeare Glen, Forest Park • How much Free pods available, but reservations are required; check for availability of premium pods ($50-$500) • More info stlshakes.org

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival brings to a close its majestic production of one of the Bard’s greatest works: “King Lear.” In the title role is Tony winner André De Shields, a living legend of American theater. He leads an ensemble of actors of color that renders the classic tale of a monarch succumbing to madness not only relatable but urgent. The production in Forest Park is directed by Carl Cofield. By Calvin Wilson

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s ‘King Lear’ is engaging and urgent
