LOCATION: This site is located 7 miles northwest of Murphysboro in Jackson County, Illinois, and 100 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri. Boat launch and marina facilities are located 5 miles west of Murphysboro adjacent to Route 149 and 2 miles south of Ava on Route 151 (boat launch only).
The area is dominated by oak-hickory forest interspersed with small fields which are managed for food plots, cool/native warm season grasses and legumes.
Total Acres: 5,850
Huntable Acres: 3,100
Timber: 2,740
Old field: 260
Food plot: 100
Lake: 2,750
SPECIES: Deer, dove, furbearers, turkey, quail, waterfowl, squirrel, rabbit, woodcock
Statewide regulations apply, unless otherwise specified
For further information: Kinkaid Lake Fish & Wildlife Area - Lake Murphysboro State Park - 52 Cinder Hill Drive, Murphysboro, IL 62966 (618/684-2867); US Forest Service - District Ranger 2221 Walnut St., Murphysboro, IL 62966 (618/687-1731); Kinkaid-Reed's Creek Conservancy District - 1763 Waterplant Road Murphysboro, IL 62966 (618/687-2951)