When Saturday through Sept. 22; hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 museum admission • More info 314-822-8900; magichouse.org
Does your child know how to safely exit your house in the event of a fire? What about crossing railroad tracks on a bike? Kids can learn those safety lessons and others when Kirkwood Safety Town returns this weekend to the Magic House. The museum created the interactive outdoor exhibit with the city of Kirkwood in 2017. It also includes a bike helmet fitting station, and community workers like firefighters and police officers will make scheduled visits. By Valerie Schremp Hahn