Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi — full name, Kaoru Ishibashi — makes his St. Louis Symphony Orchestra debut with “Improvisations on EO9066,” a piece combining elements of film, field recordings and improvised music. The title refers to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which authorized the relocation and internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II. Norman Huynh conducts the orchestra and additional selections from Kishi Bashi, known for albums including “Lighght” and “Omoiyari,” will be announced from the stage. By Daniel Durchholz