When 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 16 • Where Gourmet Soul, 1620 Delmar Boulevard • How much Main courses $10-$20 • More info 314-339-5658; gourmetsoul.com
More than three years after the Kitchen Sink closed its doors downtown, the restaurant’s fans still mourn its unique blend of Cajun, Creole and bar-and-grill fare. Good news: Kitchen Sink chef-owner Anthony Ellerson Jr. is dishing up a Kitchen Sink pop-up at Gourmet Soul in downtown west. The menu includes etouffee, jambalaya, seafood gumbo and the signature Kitchen Sink, shrimp and andouille over cheese grits with a tasso-crab gravy. The Kitchen Sink pop-up is available for takeout and curbside pickup only. By Ian Froeb