"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro • In his first novel in six years, the Nobel Prize winner imagines the near future, specifically a story about an ailing girl who chooses an "artificial friend" to help her and provide company. Seeing the world through AF Klara's eyes reveals a poignant, subtly frightening future akin to Ishiguro's "Never Let Me Go." (Knopf)