Klim Kostin
Klim Kostin

Q: What's going on with Klim Kostin in the KHL? Last I read he hasn't done anything. Do they have him on the checking line? … At this rate Kostin may be destined to be in one of your "where are they now" articles in a few years.

A: At last check, and I check the KHL regularly, Kostin was still looking for his first goal. (He got over there a little late, but has still played nearly 20 games.) He has battled some back issues recently and sat out several games, although he's now back on the ice. He's not getting a ton of ice time, about 11-12 minutes per game. I think he's about a year away from going from prospect to suspect if he doesn't step up his game.

