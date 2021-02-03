Q: What's going on with Klim Kostin? I know Criag Berube's likes him. He's big and tough and skilled. I hate to have him fall between the cracks.
A: Doug Armstrong told me the other day that the Blues have decided to keep Kostin in the KHL. What with limited space in the AHL this year due to new affiliate Springfield (Mass.) not playing this season, it makes a lot of sense. Although he had three assists Tuesday, Kostin has not had a productive season, with just two goals and nine assists in 36 games.