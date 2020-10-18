KODI WHITLEY

Had he stayed healthy, the hard-throwing Whitley might have kept a key late-inning role all season. But he developed elbow soreness while working his way back from the COVID-19 shutdown. In two relief appearances in July and two more in late September, Whitley struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two hits, one walk and one run — on a solo homer. Whitley also got tagged for a solo homer in the 11-9 playoff loss to the Padres.
GRADE: B-plus
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!