Kolten Wong

He finished strong, batting .301 In September with a .741 OPS. He went 3-for-14 in the postseason with a homer and four RBIs. Wong hit .389 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs. His .350 on-base percentage was the third-best in his career, but he hit just .211 with a .294 OBP leading off an inning. Wong’s OPS slid from .784 to .675 as he suffered a power outage for most of the campaign. His WAR dropped from 5.2 to 1.2 and his defensive metrics dipped slightly.
GRADE: B
